Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of E*TRADE Financial worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETFC opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

