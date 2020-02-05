Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

