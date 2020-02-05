Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

