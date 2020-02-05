Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $3.12 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,799,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,626. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

