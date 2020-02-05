Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB opened at $283.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.