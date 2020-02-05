Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 104,220 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,220 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

