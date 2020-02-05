Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

