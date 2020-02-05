Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Shares of TSN opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

