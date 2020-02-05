Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 30,838 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $465,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

