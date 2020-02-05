Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,683 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 999,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,717,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 41.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

