Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 61,370 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,370 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

