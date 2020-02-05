Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.10.

BZUN stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Baozun has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 61,885.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

