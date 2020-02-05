Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 195

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.83 ($2.77).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.35.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.