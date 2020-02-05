Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 36,739 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 36,739 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $29,391.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

