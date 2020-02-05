Bayview Asset Management LLC Sells 178,727 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Bayview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 178,727 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp makes up approximately 12.9% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $38,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBC opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.