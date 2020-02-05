BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 8%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51, approximately 2,959,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 1,086,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BBVA Banco Frances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $955.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.70. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $348.29 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

