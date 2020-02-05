BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $35,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

