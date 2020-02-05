BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,213 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

