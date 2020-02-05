BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 669 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $280.84 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

