BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

BND stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

