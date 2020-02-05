BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

NYSE:BABA opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.48. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

