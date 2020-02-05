BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $3,791.77 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,513.82 and a 1-year high of $4,058.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,839.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,673.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,292,339.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total transaction of $24,618,657.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,609. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

