BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $446,847.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,353,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

