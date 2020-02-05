BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $159.08 and a 1-year high of $214.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

