BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $78.51 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,732 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

