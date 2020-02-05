BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

