BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Shares of DE stock opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

