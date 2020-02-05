BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

