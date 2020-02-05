BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,474 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,971.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the period. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

