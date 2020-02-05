BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 663 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $295.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.18 and a 12-month high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

