BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

