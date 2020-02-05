BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Starbucks by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after buying an additional 100,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.