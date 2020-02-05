BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.11.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.