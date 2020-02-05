Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 590 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average is $164.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

