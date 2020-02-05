Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.