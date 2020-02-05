Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

