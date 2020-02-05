Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $317.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.69 and a 200 day moving average of $350.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

