Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,108 shares of company stock valued at $55,688,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $303.13 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $306.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.01. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

