Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.