Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

