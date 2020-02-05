Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

