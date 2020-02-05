Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

