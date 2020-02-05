Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

VEU opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

