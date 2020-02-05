Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $182,537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,225,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,487,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

