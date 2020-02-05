Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.