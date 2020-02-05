Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 828 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $82.25.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

