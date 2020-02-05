Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 139,550 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,589,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,996,162.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

