Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Covanta by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE:CVA opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

