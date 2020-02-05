Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 398.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 175,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 238,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.