Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.